Olamide Badoo becomes National Lottery Ambassador

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Popular music star and YBNL Record Label Chief, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as ‘Badoo,’ has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for National Lottery Nigeria (National Game).

The unveiling of Olamide, who doubles as the Explainer-in-Chief and Ambassador Plenipotentiary for the brand, was done at the weekend.

It was done when the Federal Government, through Elrae Technologies Limited, instituted the National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) to entertain and change the fortune of Nigerians.

Managing Director of National Game, Mr. Abiodun Akintaju, made these disclosures at the weekend in a statement made available to journalists.

He affirmed that the activities of the National Game, in recent times, were something that had never been seen in the history of lottery games in Nigeria.

He added that On-Air Personality, I. K. Osakioduwa, ‘The Wild Child,’ should anchor the game shows and coordinate programmes for the National Games.

“The National Lottery Nigeria will mint millionaires,” Akintaju said.

The MD, while speaking further, explained that the National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) was designed as a social intervention tool that would directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians through the payment of mouthwatering prizes and the “Good Causes” Foundation which shall directly support sports, youths, education, health provision, provision of succour at times of grief and much more.

“At inception, the National Game would be played on USSD channels and on our website. Our USSD code and website shall be unveiled soon, while other channels shall be introduced subsequently.

“National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) shall offer jackpot games, instant games, scratch card games and many more.

“Our flagship game is the Naija Mega Jackpot with a minimum jackpot of N45 million which is progressive and shall grow to hundreds of millions and more.

“The good times are here; welcome to the world of possibilities; step into fortune by playing the Nigerian National Lottery.

“The National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) is here and ‘na we own.’

“Follow our handles to check updates on how to play and win big: Instagram, @nationallotteryng, Twitter @natlotteryNG and Facebook Page: National Lottery Nigeria,” he added.

Both Olamide and ‘The Wild Child’ have been unveiled and officially introduced earlier, as key drivers for the National Game brand.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Group caution service chiefs against false…

Olamide, while accepting the ambassadorial appointment, expressed his excitement to be a part of the brand.

He hailed the organisers and acknowledged the brand for the very evident part this decision would play in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) space.

He added that the National Game would be giving back to the Nigerian society, making them further believe in achieving their desired fulfillment in the dreams of the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...