Okupe was an inspirational, charismatic leader, we’ll miss him – LP

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, LP, has expressed shock at the demise of it’s erstwhile Director General in the 2023 Presidential Campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe, describing him as an inspirational and charismatic leader, who will be missed by all Nigerians.

It was reported Friday morning, that the physician turned politician, passed away at the age of 72, after battling a protracted illness suspected to be cancer.

According to the National Chairman of the Party, Barr Julius Abure in Abuja on Friday, “the LP, was jolted, with news of the sudden demise of Dr Okupe, our Presidential Campaign Director-General, in the 2023 election.”

Before joining the LP in 2022, Okupe had played key roles in Nigerian politics, having served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention, NRC.

He was also, once detained under General Sani Abacha and subsequently disqualified from participating in the United Nigeria Congress Party, UNCP, primaries and later served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Abure said: “His active participation in the Party’s push for the Presidency in 2023, clearly revealed his inspirational and charismatic self as well as his statesmanship.

He loved the nation, and believed that a new ‘Nigeria is possible.’

“Before being appointed the DG of the LP Presidential campaign, he served as a place holder for the Party’s Vice Presidential candidacy, a position he honorably relinquished, with the understanding that such position should go to the North.

“As the DG of the Campaign Organisation, he was a team player, focused, assertive but, also diplomatic in the discharge of his duties.

“Though, he resigned his membership of the Party last year, based on principles, but his fraternity with the Party did not cease, neither did he stop giving us invaluable advices.

“We cherished his short, but impactful association with the Party leadership. He was lively, energetic, honest and creative with great virtues; we will be missing in him.

“Certainly, Nigeria has lost an astute politician whose desire for a great nation was unquestionable. We believe that though, he still has so much to offer this nation, but death has brutally forced him to write the last chapter of his life.

“As is often said, death is a necessary end that must come when it must come, for Doyin, it was time to bid him a tearful farewell.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party across the globe, we commensurate with his immediate family, Ogun State Government and Nigerians, over his demise and I pray that God will offer him, His bossom for a well deserved rest.”