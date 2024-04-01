Okuama Killings: Gov Oborevwori on top of the matter – Aide

By Nosa Àkenzua

Executive Assistant on Orientation and Communication to Delta State Governor, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has assured Nigerians that governor Sheriff Oborevwori, will continue to work with the military high command and major stakeholders until total peace is restored to Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the assurance while speaking as Mid-News guest of NewsCentral Television via DSTV channel 422, saying that the recent visit to President Bola Tinubu by governor Oborevwori, was to express government displeasure over the unfortunate incident, and to also commiserate with the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces over the killing of some officers and men of the armed forces on peacekeeping mission.

Oghenesivbe said the governor’s visit to Aso Rock Villa is already yielding positive results, adding that the military adopted professional strategies in the investigation process because of the magnitude of the barbaric killings of the officers and men on peacekeeping mission in Okuama community.

He commended the traditional ruler of Ewu kingdom, HRM Clement Ikolo, for presenting himself for interrogation by the military in the ongoing investigation, describing the steps taken by the royal father as patriotic, responsible and excellent conduct of a ruler who is determined that justice must be served in the matter.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Head of Delta State Orientation Bureau, DSOB, appealed to the military not to punish innocent people in Okuama community and environ for the crime committed by the fleeing culprits, while commending governor Oborevwori of Delta State, for his proactive and result oriented efforts to ensure that peace is restored to the deserted Urhobo community of Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

“Government of Delta State and the governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori condemned the killings and he is on top of the matter, working with the military high command to ensure that justice is served, and normal activities restored to Okuama community.

“The traditional ruler of Ewu kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Clement Ikolo, did well by presenting himself to the military for interrogation in the ongoing investigation. His conduct, actions and inactions is commendable.

“Delta is peaceful and governor Oborevwori is doing the needful to prevent future occurrence of such heinous crime in the state.

“It is hoped that Okuama community will bounce back in the near future” Oghenesivbe assured.