Okpebholo seeks traders’ cooperation over reconstruction of burnt Oba market

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo state government has appealed for cooperation towards the renovation of the burnt Oba market in fulfillment of the promises made by governor Monday Okpebholo.

The Managing Director of Edo state Public Building and Maintenance Agency, Hon. Okoyomoh Bawa Mohammed, made the appeal with traders at the Oba market during a visit to the market.

Okoyomoh, who was in the company of the Head of Local Government Area (HOLGA) of Oredo LGA, Dr. Osaheni Igbinigie, said the cooperation became necessary since the market would be temporarily closed for redevelopment.

The project, which was awarded to Astral Standard Vision Ltd, promises to transform the market into a world-class, ultra-modern commercial hub that aligns with the vision of the governor.

Besides, Okoyomoh also assured the market women that upon completion, all traders will be reallocated to their respective shops, ensuring continuity and fairness.

He added that Governor Okpebholo’s efforts at urban renewal was aimed at modernizing key public infrastructure across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the Iyekhi (market leader) affirmed their readiness to cooperate with the government, stating, “We have heard, and we are ready to support the process for the greater good.”

Despite the temporary inconvenience, traders expressed optimism about the long-term benefits of the redevelopment. Both the Agency and the contractor have reaffirmed their commitment to minimizing disruptions and delivering the project on schedule.