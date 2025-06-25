Okpebholo flags-off road construction in nine Edo communities 

By Titus Akhigbe

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, performed the official flag-off ceremony for a 14-kilometer road project in Edo spanning nine communities.

The project encompasses nine communities and is expected to significantly improve connectivity and economic activities in the area.

Speaking ,Okpebholo expressed gratitude to the elders of the community and reiterated his administration’s dedication to fulfilling its campaign promises.

He highlighted the significant representation of the Uhunwonde community within his cabinet, noting that two of the nine appointed commissioners: the Commissioner for Justice and the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, hail from the area.

“I want to thank the elders of this community. We have appointed nine commissioners out of which this community already has two: the commissioner for Justice and the commissioner for Energy and Water Resources,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

Okpebholo assured residents that the road construction is merely the first of many positive developments planned for the area. He underscored the calibre of the project, remarking on the brand-new equipment brought in by the contractors as a sign of “capacity.”

He contrasted past narratives about Edo’s development with the current progress. “Before now, when the people said, ‘Edo no be Lagos’, we did not develop. But today, we are developing. We have turned Edo to Lagos in terms of development. You can see a flyover. Are you not seeing it? We are no longer dreaming it; we are now seeing it.”

He further cited other successful infrastructure projects, including the ongoing Temboga Road in Benin City and the rehabilitated Benin-Ekpoma Road.

He stated, “That is the same road that the past government once placed a sign board saying, ‘This is Federal Road. Bear with us.”