Okpebholo directs heads of LG admin to proceed on compulsory leave 

Edo State Local Service Commission on Wednesday directed Heads of Local Government Adminstration across the 18 local government councils to go on compulsory leave.

Chairman of the commission, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, gave the directive while briefing journalists on the outcome of the commission’s visit to the 18 local government councils.

According to Adjoto, the compulsory leave would last for 30 working days, after which it would be reviewed, adding that the affected heads of local government have been equally directed to hand over to

Director of Administrative and General Services.

Adjoto, who was flanked by other members of the commission, said during the briefing: “The local Government Service Commission has reviewed the existing administration framework across the 18 local government councils. Consequently, the commission hereby directs all heads of local government administration across the 18 local government councils to proceed on compulsory leave with effect from today.”

According to him, “the measure has become very necessary to allow for thorough assessment for improved administrative operation at the local government level.

“Ensure a fair and objective review of posting, staff deployment and record management practices. Encourage transparency and restore confidence in the local government system. Provide opportunity for fresh administrative perspective as part of the commission reform agenda and on account of feedback from our familiarization visit.

“During the period of this compulsory leave, the director of Administrative and General Services shall oversee the day to day administration of every local government.

“Pending further directive from this commission, all concerned officers are advised to hand over properly and comply with this directive without delay.”

Adjoto, who said, “our task is very clear; to positively reposition the workforce of the local government in such a way that dividends of democracy trickle down to the grassroots,” adding that,” to this effect, the commission has commenced digitalisation with 90 percent completion.

The commission chairman disclosed that in the process of the digitalisation, 382 shadow files were detected, while 132 retired files were found.