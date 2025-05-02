Okpebholo, APC weaponising fight against criminality to hound opposition, Edo PDP alleges

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led government is weaponising the fight against criminality to intimidate, harass, and silence members of the opposition in the State.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, at its Secretariat in Benin City, the Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said while the party supports genuine efforts to combat insecurity and cult-related violence in the state, such efforts must not be politicized or used as a cover to oppress opposition.

According to him, “We called this press conference to draw the attention of Edo people, and indeed all Nigerians, to a very dangerous and disturbing trend perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress-led government of Senator Monday Okpebholo, in its apparent desperation to intimidate, harass, and silence opposition in the State.

“We want to unequivocally state that we are in support of every genuine policy and initiative that the state government brings to bare in the fight against cultism, criminality, and other related crimes in Edo State.

READ ALSO: May Day: Okpebholo raises minimum wage for Edo workers to N75,000

“As a responsible party, we do not support the rising insecurity and killings going on in the State, and expect the government to use every legitimate means within its power to bring these acts to an end. We maximally support all sincere efforts in this regard.

“We also take this opportunity to commiserate with all families who have lost their loved ones during this period. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we pray that God grants you the strength to bear the losses.”

Aziegbemi continued: “However, we have noticed a very disturbing and troubling trend that the APC state government is using the fight against crime and criminality to hound prominent members of the PDP in the State.

“Just three days ago, the hotel owned by one of our members, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyemkewen was sealed under the guise of fighting criminality.

“Two days ago, the private house of another prominent member of the PDP, Francis Inegbeneki, was earmarked for demolition—again under the guise of fighting criminality.

“We are aware that the APC state government has a long list of PDP members’ properties, businesses, and private houses that they intend to demolish. We are therefore using this opportunity to draw the attention of security agencies to this very wicked and pedestrian method of politicking in Edo State.”

The party chair further stated, “We have never had it so bad, where the opposition is not allowed to perform its basic role of holding the government accountable. We believe strongly that a government will be better off if it has a strong opposition.

“As a government, you’re meant to serve the people, and if you have someone standing behind, watching what you’re doing, and critiquing you, it will make your government better. Hounding down PDP and other opposition members will not help, but instead tarnish the government’s image.”

Noting that such evil actions create an atmosphere of fear and discourage investment in the state, the PDP chair said, “If people know that if they are in the opposition and open a business, it will be locked down or demolished, will they still bring money into the State? And you need this money to run the government effectively.

“We wish to call on the government to be wary of this trajectory. This is not how a government should be run. We want to restate that the endless intimidation, harassment, and desperate attempt to instill fear in opposition members is becoming very embarrassing and shameful.”

“This is not the first time we are having a government in this state. We urge the government to match the brakes and not go down this evil route,” the PDP added.

Describing as an insult, the N5000 increase of the minimum wage for workers in the State, Aziegbemi noted, “Secondly, during the May Day celebration yesterday, we heard that the governor said he has increased the minimum wage from N70,000 to N75,000.

“When compared to what Obaseki did, raising the minimum wage from N30,000 to N40,000 and later to N70,000, which is more than a 50 percent increase, then you will understand that this government has no regard or respect for Edo workers.

“Then Okpebholo, who was aspiring for the governorship seat had lambasted Obaseki and told Edo people that the increase was a Greek gift.

“Yesterday, same Okpebholo increased the minimum wage by barely N5,000. This is not just shameful but disappointing. Okpebholo is taking this state back to the dark ages.”

The PDP described the wage increase as not just insufficient but disrespectful to the hardworking civil servants who keep the state running.

“We want to ask Okpebholo: Is it that the workers in Edo State are worth just N5,000? Or does he imagine that civil servants will do so much with N5,000 amid the current economic realities?

“Does he think it is respectful to increase someone’s salary by just N5,000? What can that money buy in Nigeria today?,” Aziegbemi queried.

“Edo civil servants deserve better than this public mockery. This is not a Greek gift but a disrespect to the hardworking and dedicated Edo workers,” he added.