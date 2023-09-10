Okowa’s daughter to hand over ultra- modern market to traders in constituent

By Nosa Àkeñzua

In a bid to fulfilling her campaign promises, the member representing Ika North-East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola said she will soon handover an ultra-modern market she is building to traders in Boji-Boji Owa.

Hon. Okowa-Daramola, made this known while inspecting the market project located in Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

While expressing her satisfaction with what the contractor has done, she commended the contractor for following the Bill of Quantities.

According to her, during my campaigns, I promised to put my people first when it comes to the dividends of democracy and developmental strides.

“I also made the same promise to my people during my swearing-in and thanksgiving ceremony, held in June this year at my hometown, Owa-Alero and by the special grace of God, I am gradually fulfilling those vow” she stated.

Speaking further, my agenda has been to put my people first and operate an open door policy and that is why today I have decided to build this ultramodern market for my people.

“This market when completed, will be handed directly over to the appropriate persons, the traders themselves who happens to be my people”

“This decision is part of my open door policy and I will continue to put smiles on the faces of my people by the special grace of God,” she added.

