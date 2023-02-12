Okowa visits families of security aides slain by gunmen

BY NOSA AKENZUA

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, visited the families of police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra State.

The deceased officers – Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh – were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

They were killed by unknown gunmen, who ambushed them at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu Road in Anambra State, while on their way to Umuahia on official duty, on Friday.

The governor visited their homes in Agbor Obi and Orogodo-Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area for Aleh and Obuh, and Owa Ekei in Ika North-East for Nwadiokwu, where he commiserated with their Mrs Nwamaka Aleh, Mrs Juliet Obuh and Mrs Onyeisi Nwadiokwu and family members.

He prayed for the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in the fact that the deceased died in active service for the nation, and assured that the state government would continue to identify with them through the trying times.

The governor was accompanied by Member, representing Ika Federal Constituency, Mr Victor Nwokolo; Member, representing Ika South in the State House of Assembly, Mr Festus Okoh and his Ika North East counterpart, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri; Commissioner for Works, Mr Noel Omodon, his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu and other top government functionaries.

