Okowa condoles with Diri over father’s death

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on the passing of his father, Pa Abraham Diri.

Pa Diri, a retired Headmaster and devout Christian, departed on Sunday, February 12, at 88.

In a condolence message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that Pa Diri’s death was a great loss not only to his family, Kalama-Owei Wari in Sampou community and Bayelsa State, but to Nigeria, given his invaluable contributions to humanity.

He noted that deceased patriarch of Diri family lived a life of impact, and urged the family to be consoled by his legacies

Okowa paid glowing tribute to Pa Diri for being a good father and called on the family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of Senator Douye Diri from member House of Representatives, Senator to Governor.

”We received the news of the demise of the father of my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri, with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.

”We share in Diri’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him and members of the family, the courage to bear the loss as we pray for the repose of the soul of their departed father.

”On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri and all members of the Diri family, on the unfortunate demise of their beloved father and patriarch, Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri.

”It is my prayer that God will comfort Governor Diri and his entire family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss,” he said.

