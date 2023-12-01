Okowa commends Isaiah Bozimo for positive impact on his administration

By Nosa Akenzua

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has commended the former Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo, SAN, for the positive impact he made on his administration through several innovations, he introduced in the justice system of the State.

Senator Okowa gave the commendation in Abuja at a reception organized for guests in honour of Mr. Isaiah Bozimo SAN on his inauguration as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The former Governor stated that the elevation of Mr. Isaiah Bozimo, to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was well deserved.

He stated that for the relatively short period of less than two years that he served as Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Bozimo was able to turn things around in the justice sector and at the State Ministry of Justice.

He said this was particularly evident in the enthusiasm with which the staff of the Ministry related with him as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

He stated that the new Senior Advocate of Nigeria had always demonstrated his intellect, passion, hard work, and uncommon commitment to his assignments, adding that it was an honour to chair the reception for Mr. Isaiah Bozimo.

Senator Okowa recalled that each time Mr. Isaiah Bozimo spoke during State Executive Council meetings, It was obvious to all that he spoke with true knowledge and intellect.

He congratulated Mr. Bozimo on his inauguration as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The Solicitor-General Delta State and Permanent Secretary in the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe described Mr. Isaiah Bozimo, as an innovative and technologically driven Attorney-General who did so much during his tenure. He urged staff of the State Ministry of Justice to continue to be at their best in their service to the State.

READ ALSO: Litovibes Unveils Captivating Mid-Tempo Love Song…

Dr. Peter Mrakpor described Mr. Bozimo, as a responsible gentleman, and noted that he was happy that he had joined the league of Senior Advocates of Nigeria. He advised him to make the best out of the elevation.

Prof. Akinseye George, stated that as Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo SAN was at the forefront of the introduction of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022 amongst other innovations.

He added that Mr. Isaiah Bozimo was an excellent choice for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Responding, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo SAN expressed gratitude to God and to everyone who had in one way or the other impacted on his life, stating that the experiences he had gone through in life contributed in making him what he is today.

Bozimo stated that the innovations and successes recorded in the Ministry of Justice during his time as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice were achieved through the collective efforts of staff of the ministry.