Okowa bags DYC’s merit award in infrastructure, education dev’t

BY NOSA AKENZUA, ASABA

The Executive Governor of Delta State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has received a merit award for his contributions towards the development of different economic sectors of the state ‘As Best Governor on Road Infrastructure, Education and others in Delta since the inception of democracy in 1999, and in Nigeria since the inception of his administration in 2015 till date’ by the leadership of Delta Youth Coalition, DYC, led by its President-General, Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa (a.k.a Mr Dash).

Governor Okowa expressed happiness and excitement on the recognition. DYC leadership then urged him to uphold good governance principles if elected as Vice President, should the PDP emerge victorious in this year’s 2023 general elections to govern Nigeria.

The President-General of Delta Youth Coalition, leadership of DYC led by Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa (A.k.a Mr Dash) on January 24, 2023, soon after the rally in a party organized to celebrate the Executive Governor of Delta State & 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after the Party’s PDP, Sen. Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa soon after the Presidential Rally held recently at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, Delta State capital.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the leadership of Delta Youth Coalition, DYC gestures, visibility, commitment to their mission and vision statement as he received Awards from the group.

He also, showed excitement, expressed happiness on the group’s merit awards of good governance, (Best governor of the year on road infrastructure) as best Governor on Infrastructure, Education, others in different economic sectors: Peace-building, Youth development, culture and Tourism, hospitality Okowa while receiving the merits award, stated that he is overwhelmed by DYC’s merit awards to him, which he said attested to his leadership capability.

Delta Youth Coalition is a Socio-political pressure group with foremost formidable structures in the 25 LGAs of Delta State and beyond that had lived in line with its major objectives of protecting the interest of citizens; advocated for grassroots political participation, Youths, Women empowerment and development, PVCs registration and collection sensitization; help elect good leadership that will bring the actualization of good Democratic governance to citizens and promote grassroots development.

DYC leadership stated that, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s developmental strides in the area of infrastructure; massive roads construction, bridges and drainages; Governor Okowa’s exploits in education sector; establishment of three tertiary institutions, vocational Institutions in the state had increased educational demands in the 21st century market place; his efforts enhancing Youths, Women entrepreneurship, Agricultural skills, and other empowerment and Youths development programs; his efforts in stabilizing the party PDP in Nigeria.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa since the inception of his administration in 2015 till 2023 and as the 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has demonstrated a genuine leadership quality worthy of emulation with sincere heart translating the goodwill to the wonderful people of Delta State. The above is crucial to capture the antecedents that led Delta Youth Coalition, DYC, an advocates of good governance to give him the “Best Governor of the year on Road Infrastructure & Education, others.

While presenting the merit awards recently to H.E., Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba, DYC Boss stated: “Let it be written on marble today 24th January, 2023 that the Delta Youth Coalition, an advocate of good governance has awarded you, His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa an “Award As Best Governor on Road Infrastructure, Education & Others”, which the next administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori & Sir Monday Onyeme shall uphold same on high esteem”.

“This award is recorded for posterity and shall serve as a catalyst for the administration of your successor if elected, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to achieve the M.O.R.E agenda and advancing Delta ideology”.

“We believe that as 2023 PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, the party if emerges Winner come February 25, 2023 you shall have more course to show more glaring capacity, develop the country’s infrastructure, Education Sectors and make Nigeria great again. Award of this nature comes ones in two years in our organization. So we are hopeful you will demonstrate the attitude on good governance and synergize with the Youths in your administration”.

“We are presenting to you an award that describe your personality in good governance, integrity, uniqueness, rectitude, probity and ability of translating good sense of belonging among the Youths to enjoy the dividends of democracy and inclusiveness in government.”

” I’m extremely pleased to recognize and mention that the contributions of everyone of us present has borne fruit and given us sense if belonging. Thank you and God bless Delta State”, DYC Boss, Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa stated finally.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was excited, expressed happiness on his “Best Governor on Infrastructure, Education” merit awards by DYC leadership restated his commitment to good governance. in his administration if elected in this year’s 2023 general elections. He said: “‘I’m excited with this awards given to me by the leadership of DYC”.

“I will continue in our resolve towards given Deltans more development in different economic sectors of the state. As the party’s PDP 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate we will be committed to our vision of more Youths inclusion in governance, tackle the current insecurity, poverty, infrastructural deficit in the country. We will provide qualitative education to Nigerian citizens; foster a united Nigeria where citizens will live a happy, healthy and productive life.”

