Okowa, Ayu sell Atiku to Yobe electorate

…peace will return to Yobe if you vote PDP says presidential candidate

By Tunde Opalana

As the presidential campaign train of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stopped over in Damaturu, capital of Yobe State on Wednesday, both the vice presidential candidate and national chairman of the party, Ifeanyi Okowa and Iyorchia Ayu respectively canvassed reasons why the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar should be voted as president of Nigeria on February 25.

Okowa who was elated by the crowd that thronged the campaign ground said the people of Yobe made a statement that they are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria by identifying with the PDP and it’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

By voting for Atiku, he said they will not be making mistake because out of all presidential candidates, it is only Atiku who understands Nigeria better.

Speaking on preference for Atiku, he said “he has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I. He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust, please cast your votes for him.

Okowa charged the people of Yobe that their vote “will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it. Make sure that come out to vote and we can together, secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that that there is a future for them.

“I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.

“With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes. PDP will bring back the glorious days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.”

The national chairman of the party, Ayu urged the people to vote for Atiku Abubakar because “he will recover Nigeria. They are fighting within them, pointing accusing fingers on each other, between those close to the Villa and other members of the other party. On the Naira swap it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying that is why you are suffering, don’t agree.

“Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they hid. I came here without a Naira in my pocket.

“Therefore we have brought the one that will rescue this country. Since this APC government came, have they repair the roads and schools? There is only unemployment and insecurity.”

Welcoming defectors from the APC to PDP, particularly, the APC Chairman, Ahmed Gombe alongside other 260 groups, Ayu charged them to work tirelessly for PDP’s victory in the state.

He said “we know that nothing will make us not to win election in Yobe State, except you did not go out to vote”.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in his short address said he was pleased with the turn out of loyalists despite the fact that Yobe is not a PDP state.

He said “we are pleased to have met with you today and we cannot believe that you are so many and in thousands supporting PDP. We have always been told that there is no PDP in Yobe, But today we have seen that there is PDP in Yobe.”

READ ALSO: CBN, Banks working assiduously to bring naira notes

Promising the return of peace to the Boko Haram insurgent -devastated state under a PDP government, Atiku said “you want peace to return to Yobe? We promise you ,if you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are reopen, So that our children wil continue to go to school.

“We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.”

The candidate also assured the people that his government will reopen closed borders so that businesses between Nigerians and their neighbours can flourish very well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...