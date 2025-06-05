Okorodudu backs strategic partnership with NSE for oil-bearing communities devt

By Owen Akenzua

The Executive Director, of Projects, on the Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Olorogun Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, has reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to standards, partnerships, and human capital development—especially within the engineering profession, which he described as the bedrock of societal growth.

Chief Okorodudu stated this on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, during a courtesy visit by members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), led by Engr. Chief Benjamin Esi.

He emphasized that without engineering, many other professions cannot function effectively. “Even God Himself is an engineer,” he said. He added that many tools used in the medical field and other sectors rely on engineering to be designed and produced. “Everything about life involves engineering in one way or another,” he added.

Dr. Okorodudu expressed readiness to partner with professional bodies like the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). “We can never close our doors to such partnerships,” he stated.

He also disclosed that DESOPADEC has a dedicated Project Monitoring Department to ensure all projects are executed strictly according to approved specifications. He further revealed that project inspections are carried out quarterly to maintain consistent quality.

“We don’t issue certificates until we’re sure the job meets specifications. There are checks and balances throughout the process,” he said.

Okorodudu also highlighted the Commission’s commitment to continuous training. “Since I came on board, I haven’t compromised on training. The Governor of Delta State is a master trainer. When I worked with him, I was sent abroad three times—for training at the University of Cambridge and University of London,” he stated, vowing to support his engineers’ participation in professional development programs.

He commended the NSE Warri Branch delegation for the visit and the honour accorded to him. “Your visit is not just a formality—it is a sign of respect and recognition that I deeply appreciate,” he said. “To me, any credible organization that comes to visit is a privilege from God.”

Earlier, in his remarks, Engr. Chief Benjamin Esi, president of the NSE Warri Branch delegation, congratulated Okorodudu on his appointment and commended his developmental approach. “We came to congratulate you and discuss how best we can partner with DESOPADEC to ensure quality projects are executed in oil-producing communities,” he said.

Esi emphasized the importance of professional standards in project delivery and appealed for support toward engineers’ participation in the NSE’s upcoming International Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for December 1–5 in Ibadan. “When they return, they’ll never be the same. They’ll return refreshed and improved,” he noted.

Also speaking, Engr. Francis Oikerhe, Vice Chairman of NSE Warri, appealed for DESOPADEC’s intervention in completing the NSE’s permanent site off Chevron Road. “Even if it’s a small portion of the project you can support, we’ll be most grateful. It would be historic to have DESOPADEC associated with such a landmark project,” he said.

He also formally invited the DESOPADEC boss to the NSE Warri Branch’s public lecture marking World Environment Day on June 6 at Mom Civic Center. “We need your presence. Your participation will be of great benefit,” he concluded.

Members of the NSE who visited included: Engr. Seyi Olorunyumi, Engr. Victor Olokpa, Engr. AbleGod Esene, Engr. Queen Chigbo, Engr. Emuobosan Mudi, Engr. Ikubor Akpevwe, and Engr. Akpoteheri Akpe.

The high point of the event was the presentation of a congratulatory letter to the Executive Director of projects (EDP), in recognition of his recent appointment.