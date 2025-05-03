Okey Bakassi Becomes Traditional Ruler in Imo State

Veteran comedian and actor Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has officially been crowned the traditional ruler of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State. The coronation ceremony, which took place on Thursday, was a grand cultural event steeped in Igbo tradition, attracting a large turnout of community members, friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry, and dignitaries from across the country.

Dressed in royal regalia befitting his new status, Okey Bakassi was conferred with the title of His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule I by the Council of Elders, following due consultations and endorsement by the people of the community. The event featured traditional music, dances, prayers, and the symbolic presentation of the staff of office, signifying his authority as the custodian of the community’s heritage, customs, and welfare.

In his acceptance speech, the comedian-turned-monarch expressed deep gratitude for the trust reposed in him by his people. He pledged to use his new role to promote peace, unity, and development within the community.

“This is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I am committed to preserving our cultural values while also exploring modern strategies to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Born and raised in Imo State, Okey Bakassi has long maintained strong ties with his roots despite his successful career in entertainment. His transition into traditional leadership is seen by many as a natural evolution of his lifelong commitment to service, social advocacy, and community empowerment.

The coronation has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans and fellow entertainers congratulating him and expressing admiration for his new role. Many described the moment as both historic and inspirational, especially for younger generations witnessing the fusion of celebrity influence and traditional authority.

The Imo State Government, represented by a delegation of cultural and political leaders, also commended the peaceful nature of the selection process and pledged support for the new traditional ruler in achieving his goals for the community.