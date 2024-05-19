Okechukwu to Tinubu: Recapitalise, nationalise electricity sector

By Tom Okpe

Foundation member of the All Progressives Congress, APC Dr Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgent national importance, relcapitalise and nationalise the electricity sector, for economic growth and industrial development of our country.

He said privatisation disaster was over, decades in the making with increasing energy prices, job losses, factories closures adding that, the only valid option is to recapitalise and restructure the energy sector around public ownership, “that’s why we are progressives and the APC promised, Change.”

He further urged Mr President to borrow a leaf from Albert Einstein’s maxim which states that it will amount to insanity, to continue expending public funds along profiteering oligopolies and hope to get commensurate electricity output.

He said: “Mr President, we are in economic crisis like UK after the 2nd World War, Labour, a progressive party like APC to strengthen their economy nationalised fundamental industries like electricity and their electricity sector generated 30,000 megawatts in less than 20 years.

READ ALSO: EFCC hands over $22,000 recovered from convicted..

“Why can’t we recapitalise with $30 billion to generate 30,000 megawatts in less than 10 years under public ownership? Margaret Thatcher came in the 1980s and privatised, and the cry for public ownership is back in UK as neoliberal policies most times, fuel poverty and throw thousands out of jobs,” Okechukwu stated.

The former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VoN, speaking with selected journalists in Abuja on Sunday, noted that, “when we warned then that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led Federal Government was less than transparent in the privatization process, where neither Foreign Direct Investment flowed in, nor did foreign investors really participated in the exercise, nobody listened and local economic bandits had a field day.”

He opined that the chickens had come home to roost; as the available financial records gazetted that the billions, Government poured in to bail out stagnated less than 4,000 megawatts after the privatization scheme, is far more than the monies paid by the oligopolistic firms and regrettably, the megawatts remained stagnate.

When reminded that there is improvement in electricity supply, contrary to his postulation, he disagreed vehemently saying that what happened was akin to April Fool, the floated high tariff Band-Class-Bogey, which daily, will push many out of national grid and left few to enjoy the remnant megawatts.

“Are we not ashamed that after expending $16 billion on NIPP, and uncountable billions of Dollars afterwards, that 200 million people ration less than 4,000 megawatts of electricity?

“Mr President, please let’s muster the socioeconomic will and borrow $30 billion to generate 30,000 megawatts under public ownership in less ten years.

“It is my considered view that the loan will pay itself, if Mr President nominates credible professionals with proven capacity in delivery and transparency, to not only implement this grand national project, but to carry out thorough studies to establish the investment requirements, which holistically, will fix the electricity chain.