Okechukwu proposes SPCU to curb country’s insecurity

By Tom Okpe

To curb the incessant insecurity in the country, former Director General, Voice of Nigeria, VoN, Dr Osita Okechukwu has called for Special Police Constabulary Units, SPCU, saying it will be the only answer in the country today.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain while speaking, with journalists in Abuja, stated that he sincerely propose the convocation of the SPCU, given the palpable insecurity and lukewarm attitude of Governors, to establish State Police noting that, “Luckily, the SPCU, is expressly stated in Sections 105 -109 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.”

He said: “My recommendation is that the SPCU should be well equipped with sophisticated arsenal to contain kidnappers, terrorists and insurgents at the grassroots, without authoritarian antics.

“Also, the Units nationwide should be funded by Federal and State Governments jointly, recruited from indigenes of the given State in collaboration with Governors and large input from the Local Community vigilantes.

“SPCU should be strewn with scant Federal strings possibly, funded directly from the Federal Account Allocation Commission, FAAC, with specific deductions from Federal, State and Local Governments allocations. This will provide efficiency and necessary moderation, so that the Governors are not rendered helpless.”

He further stressed that the proposal is consequent upon a worrisome alarm that few months ago we jubilated when the National Economic Council, NEC, informed Nigerians that majority of the 36 State Governors had in bipartisan manner endorsed the establishment of State Police.

“We have not heard from the same NEC, since April 24, 2025 meeting to date, thus, exhibiting nonchalant mindset to such urgent National Security policy.

“Their communique after the meeting was a tepid statement which says, ‘For your information, State Police was part of our agenda today, unfortunately because of time demands after a very long meeting. You know we have been here for a very long time, because of the presentations, we were unable to get to that,’ Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri submitted.

“With over 200 brothers and sisters of ours, killed in Yelewata in Benue State; is the above statement not alarming that despite the gruesome insecurity in our dear country, the NEC has on the issue of State Police gone on voicemail,” he queried.

“My dear countrymen, now that our Emperor Governors are hesitant to convoke State Police, do we in all intents and purposes make altruistic sense to beg them.

“In good conscience can we put our dear Governors in control of arms, when we know that they hate alternative views, most illiberal, and have scant regard to the rule of law doctrine?

“Therefore, Special Police Constabulary is the answer and will perform similar functions if not better, because they will be better jointly funded” he added.