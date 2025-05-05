Okechukwu mocks, regrettably bids PDP goodbye

By Tom Okpe

The former Voice of Nigeria, VoN, Director General and founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday, said good-bye to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Dr Osita Okechukwu, made this assertion as a result of incessant exodus from the PDP to the ruling Party, APC, recently with the expectation of more defectors this week, lamenting the birth of the APC in 2013.

Speaking with journalists on the state of the nation, at Abuja on Sunday, Okechukwu, said aside the economic hardship, the other worrisome matter is the dangerous slide of PDP from major to minor political Party, consequent upon self induced impunity.

He, therefore, regrettably bid PDP Goodbye and lamented that: “With the birth of the APC in 2013 some of us had hoped that Nigeria was heading to intense rivalry between two formidable political Parties, which is the hallmark of advanced multiparty system in the world.”

On why he is lamenting the slide of the PDP to minor Party, when his Party the APC will be the foremost beneficiary of looming one Party system?

Okechukwu said: “I am not a fan of one Party system, and sincerely, APC doesn’t need to operate in a one Party system to win elections; citing 2015, 2019 and 2023 general elections examples.

“What true democrats want is a formidable PDP which will act as checks and balances and catapult Nigeria to democratic maturity, not a weak coalition.

“In fact one was in league with those who cried out, when PDP violently breached the rotation convention of President from north to south and vice versa, a toolkit conceived by patriots in 1999 for peace, unity and good health of our democracy and dear country and Section 7 of their constitution.

“The outcome is the disintegration of the Party, for, he who cultivated ill wind, will surely, reap whirlwind.” Okechukwu opined.

On the economic hardship in the land, he said the APC in the full cycle of economic reforms will fix the economy and provide Nigerians, Gross National Happiness, GNH.