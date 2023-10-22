Ojukwu lauds FG for ratifying AU charter on rights of people with disabilities

Mr Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has commended the Federal Government for ratifying the African Union AU) charter on rights of the people with disabilities.

Ojukwu gave the commendation in a statement while reacting to the ratification by the government in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria.

The instrument was adopted by the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Jan. 29, 2018.

He said the Federal Government has taken a significant step towards upholding and advancing the rights of persons with Disabilities by signing the Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

” The historic move demonstrates Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to ensuring equal opportunities and protections for all its citizens.

” The Protocol which was adopted during the Thirtieth Ordinary Session of the Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 29, 2018, reflects a collective effort to address the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

” By formally declaring the acceptance of this Protocol, the Federal Government has made a resounding statement of Nigeria’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and the full realization of the rights of persons with disabilities” Ojukwu said. .

Ojukwu added that this significant action of the the Government is deserving of commendation as it exemplifies Nigeria’s stance in ensuring the rights and dignity of all citizens.

” The Government’s commitment to the advancement of the rights of persons with disabilities is a milestone achievement that will leave a lasting positive impact on the nation.

“NHRC is committed to advancing the rights of every citizen and looks forward to witnessing the positive transformations that will result from this vital commitment to inclusivity” he said.

