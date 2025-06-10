Ojude Oba Shines as Glo Rewards Ijebu Heroes with cars, tricycles

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The 2025 edition of the iconic Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, unfolded with grandeur on Sunday, drawing a multitude of cultural enthusiasts, tourists, and dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

The vibrant event was headlined by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, both of whom praised the organisers and major sponsor, Globacom, for elevating the festival into a globally celebrated tourism spectacle.

The ceremony, which witnessed an impressive turnout, further solidified Ojude Oba’s status as a premier cultural event in Nigeria. Globacom, the festival’s primary sponsor for the past two decades, brought added excitement to the day by presenting brand-new cars, tricycles, and other prizes to lucky winners as part of its special anniversary consumer promotion tailored exclusively for the people of Ijebuland.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky Officially Changes Name to Folasade Amope Okuneye

Among the high points was the emotional moment involving Mr. Opeoluwa Osisanwo, Secretary of the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, who won a car for his exceptional leadership and service to the Ijebu community.

Opeoluwa, a member of the Egbe Tobalase Okunrin, had been momentarily taken ill from days of strenuous preparations but was revived just in time to receive his surprise honour.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, he said, “I never knew people were watching me. I was only serving my land of birth to the best of my ability.”

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, and fellow committee members for the opportunity to serve, especially as the youngest in the group.

Also smiling home with a brand-new Suzuki Celerio was Mrs. Idowu Olabisi, a trader from Ijebu Igbo, who was overwhelmed with joy as she received the unexpected Eid gift.

“This is nothing short of a miracle. I didn’t expect something this grand,” she said with emotion.

In addition to the car giveaways, four other Glo subscribers from the Ijebu region won tricycles. They included Hassan Toheeb, a businessman from Ijebu Itele; Adenike Olanrewaju, a plank seller from Molipa; Gazal Temitope, a trader in Olisa; and Lawal Tosin, a carpenter in Ijebu Ode. Five more winners received power generators, while ten others were presented with brand-new grinding machines, as the telecom giant continued its tradition of rewarding loyalty and supporting grassroots enterprise.

The festival grounds were filled with dignitaries including Olorogun Sunny Kuku, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland; former governors Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel; and several captains of industry, all of Ijebu descent, along with their guests from across the globe.

As is tradition, nearly 100 Regberegbe groups dazzled the crowd with colourful costumes, rhythmic drumming, and captivating dance routines in homage to the revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who was represented by his wife, Olori Kemi Adetona.

Adding to the splendour were the Eleshin families, who appeared in traditional war regalia, displaying equestrian finesse rooted in the historical valour of their forebears.

In his address, Governor Abiodun lauded the Awujale’s 65 years of transformative reign, describing it as an era defined by “purposeful leadership, progressive vision and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of Ijebuland and Ogun State at large.”

Minister Musawa, in her remarks, hailed the Ojude Oba Festival as a beacon of Nigeria’s cultural richness and a symbol of how traditional institutions can preserve heritage for future generations.

To commemorate its 20th year of consecutive sponsorship, Globacom also gifted bags of specially-packaged Basmati rice to all Regberegbe members in appreciation of their unwavering loyalty to the brand and support for the festival.