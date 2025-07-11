Oil firms remit over N97bn, $149m to host communities-NUPRC

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria have remitted over N97 billion and $149 million to host communities through the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs), according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The Commission’s representative, Ms Chidinma Nwabueze, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja, noting that 102 HCDTs had received the funds as of May 19, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which mandates oil companies (settlors) to contribute three per cent of their previous year’s operational expenditure (OPEX) to their host communities.

She said the NUPRC has facilitated the remittances and has also approved 167 applications for HCDT incorporation, with 146 fully registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and over 102 already funded.

READ ALSO: S’Court affirms Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s election as duly elected

“Within three years, many HCDTs are now completing impactful projects. Just last week, we commissioned 67 projects in Bayelsa from Renaissance Energy Company Ltd., and others in Rivers State,” Nwabueze added.

The HCDT initiative, she said, aligns with NUPRC’s goal of promoting sustainable development and fostering peace between oil companies and host communities. “It ensures that communities benefit directly from petroleum operations, both socially and economically, by creating a framework for shared prosperity and stability,” she stated.

Nwabueze explained that HCDTs must be incorporated before companies apply for a Field Development Plan or begin commercial operations under a petroleum mining licence. The framework includes three stakeholders — the regulator, the settlors who fund the trust, and a board of trustees composed of community representatives.

She added that while the core funding comes from the three per cent OPEX, the trust can also receive donations, grants, and returns from investments. “Of the OPEX contributions, 75 per cent is allocated for capital projects, while 25 per cent is reserved for investment purposes,” she explained.

To improve transparency and monitoring, NUPRC has developed an all-in-one digital platform called HostComply, which enables end-to-end reporting and oversight of HCDT operations.