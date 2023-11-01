Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Assembly Honour Dr Anthony Ezekwugo with Ndamdi Azikiwe Legacy Peace And Unity Leadership Award for Exemplary Leadership

As OMEZIRI NDIBGO 1 NA NIGERIA

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Speaking during the award presentation Prince Emmanuel Kwendus, President General Ohanaeze Youth Assembly, said that Dr Anthony C Ezekwugo CEO NURNBERGER GROUP, deserved the title and more because of his selfless service to humanity and country at large.

He further stress that Dr Anthony C Ezekwugo is an Examplary Leader with human capital development attributes.

The Dr Ndamdi Azikiwe Legacy Peace And Unity Leadership Award as OMEZIRI NDIBGO 1 NA NIGERIA Title presented to Chief Dr Anthony C Ezekwugo is due to Recondition of his Contribution to Nation Building, Economy and Human capital Development, Good relationship with ndigbo within and outside his jurisdiction, peace and unity of our country, student & youth empowerment, charity to less privileged and dedicated service to God, humanity and country.

Dr Anthony C Ezekwugo in response appreciate the OHANEZE NDIGBO YOUTH ASSEMBLY for finding worthy of the honor of Ndamdi Azikiwe Award.

Express his willingness to continues support to the Youth,People of Ndigbo within and without is jurisdiction and humanity at large.

Furthermore my passion to empowered the youth to standout and the passion of the development of our country is unreversable I will continue to help humanity, this is a call to do more.

