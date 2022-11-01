Ohanaeze slams Miyetti Allah

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has rejected Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’s resolutions concerning the necessity of grazing reserves in the country’s southeast.

The Igbo socio-cultural group argued that Miyetti Allah’s demand for grazing reserves is a sinister action that imperils the peace and security of the country.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro speaking via a statement insisted that the demand was “unreasonable, unrealistic and hallucinations of daydreamers.”

The group warned the Fulanis to respect the ban on open grazing and cattle routes by the Southern governors.

Ohanaeze opined that the use of threats by the herdsmen has shown that they are responsible for the crisis associated with farmers across the country.

Isiguzoro maintained that the Fulani group have an alterior motive associated with fuelling the disintegration of the country and land grabbing against the indigenous people.

He said: “Cattle rearing and businesses all over the world remain an individual enterprise and private business like other people who are in businesses of garments, mechanics and food vendors, the use of threats of violence to give conditions for peace shows that the Fulani organizations indirectly indicted themselves for being responsible for the crisis associated with farmers and herders across the country, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

‘Ndigbo has responded that the perceived demands for 415 grazing reserves across the country have sinister and wicked motives aimed at fuelling the disintegration of the country and land grabbing against the indigenous people is a threat to National Security and Peace, there are no grazing routes and lands for grazing reserves in the southeast, the Southeast Governors ban on the conveyance of cattle by foot is still effective in the southeast, and Miyetti Allah should abide by the decisions of Ndigbo not to accede lands for grazing reserves”.

