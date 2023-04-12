Ohanaeze reacts to Simon Ekpa’s claim of being Biafran Prime Minister

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-political group in the Igbo community, has publicly denounced Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafra agitator who recently declared himself the Biafran Prime Minister.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Secretary-General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated on Tuesday that Ekpa and his associates could not compel the Igbos into another civil war.

In a statement, Isiguzoro labeled Ekpa as an adversary of the Igbo nation and distanced Ohanaeze from the establishment of a unity government.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze worldwide views with great distaste and condemnation” the purported declaration by Simon Ekpa, leader of the Ekpa Killer Squad (Autopilots) as a “Biafran Prime Minister in Exile”.

“Indeed, this latest episode, an orchestrated attempt by the Finland-based Igbo enemy, who has made himself a ready tool in the destruction of Ala-Igbo can only be blamed on his “deliberate pampering” by the Finnish and Nigerian Governments after detailed reports of heightening terrorism from his Finnish base, including reports from a Finnish journalist, who was in Enugu this February to personally interview families of victims of his terror attacks, which he boldly affirmed on Finnish Television was presented to the Finnish Government.

“Ndigbo has rebutted and renounced in strong terms the formation of a purported Biafra Government in exile, by Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa who is seen as the greatest enemy of Ndigbo in the last 200 years and one of the most dangerous terrorists in Africa and operating from Finland, if the Nigerian Government fails to check this ugly development, Ekpa’s game-plan is to plunge Nigeria into another undeserved Civil War.

“Ndigbo are now given a standing order to capture Ekpa dead or alive, he must not be allowed to escape justice as the leader of the most dreadful killer squad in the Southeast whose sole aim is to destabilize the Southeast with his satanic agenda of leading another Civil War against Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ndigbo can never be pushed into fighting another war, regardless of the provocations of Ekpa and his paymasters who surprisingly are hurt by the ongoing fraternity existing between Ndigbo and their Yoruba siblings and are hell-bent on thwarting it.

“From declaring a 5 Day sit-at-home in the South-East during the Presidential election to the declaration of Sit-at-home in Lagos, Ekpa has only one agenda- the destruction of Ala-Igbo, to fulfil his paymaster’s political ambitions.

“Indeed, his latest drama is aimed at distracting the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate from the pursuit of his Pan-Nigerian mandate at the election tribunal by questioning his belief in Nigeria when his people are pressing on with Biafra and now have a “Prime Minister in exile.”

The group therefore called on both the Nigerian and Finnish Governments to expedite the extradition of Ekpa to Nigeria for prosecution on charges of crimes against humanity.

