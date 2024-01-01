Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has sent a New Year message to its people, urging unity, justice, and the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by Secretary-General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said the importance of Igbo steadfastness, both within Nigeria and the wider diaspora. The statement stressed the equal rights and dignity of every Igbo person, regardless of their location, and denounced any form of discrimination based on place of residence.

The message revolved around the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu. Ohanaeze implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honour his commitment to addressing insecurity in the South East by taking the first crucial step – the immediate release of Kanu.

“Furthermore, it is time to put an end to the prolonged incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the revered Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his commitment to addressing the insecurity in the South East, and the first step towards achieving true peace is the immediate release of Kanu. Ohanaeze implores the President to honor his words. The well-being of Nigeria is intricately tied to the well-being of the South East and Ndigbo, and any international conspiracies surrounding Kanu’s imprisonment should not deter the President from taking the necessary action, we call on NDIGBO TO STOP BEGGING FOR THE RELEASE OF NNAMDI KANU,” the statement said.

“Simultaneously, Ohanaeze appeals to Biafran agitators to embrace any genuine plan for peace in the region, as it will pave the way for the release of our esteemed brother, Nnamdi Kanu. We cannot allow our communities to collapse while we are preoccupied with internal conflicts. It is our duty to protect and strengthen the South East, as it is our only homeland.”

“As we embark on the new year, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for unity, understanding, and the pursuit of justice for all Ndigbo. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and future generations,” the statement added.