Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, George Obiozor is dead

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor is dead.

The governor of Imo state, Sen Hope Uzodimma announced the death in a statement, titled, Imo State Government Obituary Announcement,” issued on Wednesday night.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo state, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo state and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

READ ALSO: SEC updates market operators on renewal of registration

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

“May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.”

According to the statement by the state government, his burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...