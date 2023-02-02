Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Mele Kyari

on removal of fuel subsidy

…insists over road infrastructure

By Tunde Opalana

Mazi Ezenwo Patrick Anichukwu, a chieftain of Igbo socio-cultural group in the South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria and insisted on removal of fuel subsidy as the way out.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday amid fuel scarcity leading to long queues across the nation, Anichukwu maintained that the very essence of fuel subsidization by the Federal government has been defeated.

He said, it was unacceptable anywhere in the world for government to continue to spend N6 trillion monthly on fuel subsidy, yet it was unhelpful even as citizens continue to groan as they purchase litres of fuel at high price.

According to him, it was double charges as citizens buy fuel at high price far above the approved pump price on one side, and government still pay for subsidy on the other side.

Anichukwu said: “as a management economist, I don’t see any reasonability in government spending N6 trillion on fuel subsidy.

“The Group Managing Director should be courageous enough to tender the proposal for subsidy removal at the Federal Executive Council for approval.”

Reacting to the recent approval of the Federal Executive Council for NNPL to construct 44 road infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones, he.said, it was a good development.

He commended the NNPL GMD, Mele Abba Kyari for being creative, noting that the oil and gas industry will be part of history in infrastructural development and not just sending revenue into the Federation Account.

It is recalled that the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of N1.9 trillion to be invested in the reconstruction of 44 federal roads across the country.

