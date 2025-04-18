Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Bayelsa govt upholds C’ttee’s report, declares Odunukwe as President-Elect

By Aherhoke Okioma

The Bayelsa State Government has implemented the recommendation of the reconciliation committee set up to resolve the election conflict among Igbos in the state by declaring Dr Frank Odunukwe as a validly elected President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Bayelsa.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the declaration at a meeting with the leaders and other critical stakeholders of the socio-cultural group at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who thanked the Chairman and members of the reconciliation committee for doing a thorough and painstaking job, said the state government took its position after objectively considering the recommendations of the committee.

Describing the position of government as impartial and aimed at fostering greater understanding and unity among Igbos, the Deputy Governor urged the winner of the election to be magnanimous in victory by running an inclusive leadership.

READ ALSO: Presidency affirms active engagement amid Tinubu’s absence

According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, the state government holds Igbos resident in the state in very high esteem in view of the contribution they are making towards the socioeconomic development of the state.

He also urged them to see the outcome of the election as a case of”No victor; No vanquished”, calling on the two contenders and their supporters not to engage in any form of wild celebration or ventilation of anger.

While emphasizing the need for Ohaneze Ndigbo in Bayelsa to remain united in the pursuit of their shared values and aspirations, Senator Ewhrudjakpo equally enjoined them to quickly review and amend its extant constitution to address some obvious lacunas in it as recommended by the reconciliation committee

His words: “We want to thank all of you for being patient with government, and for embracing the olive branch we offered you. As you are aware, a committee was set up to look at the issues and the committee brought their report on the 3rd of April, and it was sent across to the Governor consideration.

“The Committee looked at a lot of things, and made some far-reaching recommendations. One of the decisions they recommended is that your constitution was part of the problem in that election because there are a lot of lacunas in the constitution. So one of the recommendations is that you quickly amend that constitution.

“Secondly, that the Patron, who is now the Acting President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, should make sure that everybody is reconciled, and it is also recommended that government should participate in the reconciliation process. We want to appeal that you forgive yourselves and continue to move forward together.

“The other recommendation is that, based on their findings, four out of the five votes declared invalid were actually valid votes, which were cast for Dr. Odunukwe … and that the election should stand, foreclosing the prospect of a rerun election.

“Our appeal is actually to Dr. Anthony Olikagu and his supporters,that they should allow this election to stand because if we don’t allow it to stand, what is going to cost us in the rerun election would be more prohibitive.

“Government’s position is that there is no victor, no vanquished. All supporters in both camps should remain calm, and think soberly of taking Ohanaeze Ndigbo to the next level.”

It wil be recalled that the six-member Committee, which was inaugurated on the 7th of March, 2025, and chaired by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Collins Cocodia, had reviewed the election processes and recommended to government to declare Dr Frank Odunukwe as President-Elect of Ohaneze in Bayelsa.

According to the Committee, the Ohaneze Electoral Committee erred by declaring 5 valid votes as invalid, adding that 4 out of those votes were cast in favour of Odunukwe, while one was for his contender, Dr Anthony Olikagu.

Presenting the Committee’s report on the 3rd of April, 2025, Chief Cocodia announced that after recounting the votes, Dr Odunukwe scored the highest with a total of 64 lawful votes as against the 59 polled by his main challenger.

In their separate remarks, the Grand Patron and Acting President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Bayelsa, Chief Wilfred Iyinagolu, and their Royal Father, HRH Anthony AbleGod-Uwakwe, thanked the Bayelsa State government for its timely intervention and objective position.

The President General-elect, Dr. Frank Odunukwe, in his remarks, also expressed gratitude to the state government for restoring peace to Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, and pledged his commitment to run an all-embracing leadership.

On his part, the runner-up in the election, Dr. Anthony Olikagu, did not only accept the state government’s position but also expressed his willingness to continually contribute towards advancing the cause of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa and beyond.