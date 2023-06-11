Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo finally releases official response to Suspension, arrest of Emefiele

The suspension and subsequent arrest of Dr Godwin Emefiele, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, has been condemned by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo.

Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo described the arrest and detention as a sign of ethnic cleansing.

Politics Nigeria reports that the group disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists by Mazi Chima Uzor director of National Interest Matters.

According to the organisation, Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process.

He added that the decision is part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.

The statement read:

“The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite a court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that it does not stand.

“We view the development as clearly part of the new administration’s scheme of ethnic cleansing of the Igbos from public offices.

“This is nothing but a witch hunting directed at the Igbos for no other reason other than they dared to oppose the new administration in the last general elections.”

