Ohakim, Izunaso, Uche Nwosu, Onuegbu, others bag award over support for Gov. Uzodimma reelection victory

By Val Okara

An All Progressives Congress, APC support group in Imo State, Imo Progressives Movement, (IPM ) has honoured Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of the state, Cjief Chukwuma Ekomaru, SAN, husband to the state deputy governor, Hon. Uche Nwosu, former Chief of Staff to former Governor Rochas Okorocha and Sen. Ostia Izunaso, Senator representing Imo West at the Red chamber.

Other awardees included Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, wife of the governor, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, Senator representing Imo North, Prof. Placid Njoku, immediate past deputy governor of the state, Dr. Macdonald Ebere, Imo APC Chairman and HRH Eze E. C Okeke, Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Also on the list were HRH Eze Cletus Iluomuanya, Chairman, State Council of Elders, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, former Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Comos Iwu, Chief Raph Nwosu, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, Hon. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu, Chief Tony Chukwu, Prince Barr. Marcon Nlemigbo, Ambassador Willie Okolieogwo, Chief JohnBosco Ozigbo and Chief Martin Ejiogu.

Speaking at the event tagged Imo 3R Shared Prosperity Government Victory Party/Distinguished Honours and Award, held in Owerri, the IPM National Convener, Rt. Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu said Ohakim and others were honoured in recognition of their support and role played towards Governor Uzodimma’s reelection victory.

He said, “this ceremony, in the simplest introduction and description, is designed and executed to appreciate individuals and organizations in Imo State and beyond, who played prominently critical roles in the election and in the inauguration success stories.

“These political actors, economic operators, cultural players, religious reformers, and other strategic partners, we identified and selected through public opinion feedback mechanism; the process was efficiently devoid of any entrenched social or political prejudice.

“These nominees or awardees were involved in very significant dimensions in the sustenance of the visions and the policies of the Governor during the first term, and undoubtedly impacted in the political space in proportions adjudged exceptional during the heat of the electioneering activities. This is the foundation of their recognitions through this special ceremony today.”

Dibiagwu also used the opportunity to applaud Governor Uzodimma for his development driven administration and leadership dexterity in the state.

He also reiterated the group’s continued determined effort in galvanising massive support for the 3R Shared Prosperity administration and APC in the state and beyond.

Reacting, Ohakim, Uche Nwosu and others lauded IPM for the honour and pledged their continued support for Governor Uzodimma led government in the state.