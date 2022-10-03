Ogunsan congratulates the Adebutus, IGP Baba, Adesina on national honours

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated some recipients of national honours — Sir Kessington Adebutu, Ajibola Adebutu, IGP Usman Alkali Baba and Femi Adesina.

All four who were recently tipped for national honours by President Mohammadu Buhari were said to have distinguished themselves in their businesses and career path.

While Sir Kessington Adebutu and IGP Usman Alkali Baba will be conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), Mr Ajibola Adebutu will be decorated with the award of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and Femi Adesina will get the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) recognition.

Ogunsan, who, himself, bagged Man of the Year (Security) award organised by the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP), heaped encomium on the recipients who be described as rare gifts from God to humanity.

His words: “It behoves me to joyfully congratulate these distinguished personalities who I believe are rare gifts from God to humanity.

“My own daddy, Baba Ijebu, as he is fondly called on the streets of Nigeria, is an ace entrepreneur, humanitarian, leader and mentor to many. I have earlier called him a millennial colossus., having redefined the lotto business in the country.

“His son and a big brother to me, Engineer Ajibola Bankole Adebutu, the Managing Director of JB Farms Limited and Tosett Agro Industries Limited has employed over 3,000 Nigerians through his oil palm plantation and processing, tackling one of the major problems in Nigeria. Egbon has largely helped in the area of poverty alleviation and rural development.

“The Inspector General of Police is a perfect gentleman who has made sterling contributions to policing affairs and national security in general, both nationally and internationally. I salute his bravery and courage.

“As for Mr Femi Adesina, a superlative journalist and pen-pusher par excellence, I can only say he is a great man and a model to many.

It is on this premise that I congratulate the recipients, while wishing them well in the journey ahead of them in life.”

