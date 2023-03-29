Ogunsan celebrates president-elect, Tinubu, at 71

A board member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has penned a birthday goodwill message to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

Ogunsan, in his goodwill message, made available to newsmen, described Tinubu as a ‘nation-builder and a human capital professional’.

His words: ‘I join the rest of the world today to celebrate a man of unparalleled accomplishment within our political ecosystem; a leader of international repute, a man of many men.

‘The occasion of your 71st birthday comes on the heels of your recent emergence at the polls as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am pleased to know that Nigerians made a decision to massively vote you, having considered your antecedents which remain unrivaled and indisputable, when placed side-by-side with that of your contemporaries.

‘I had, in the past, written that it’s pretty difficult describing and unraveling all the qualities of a heroic kingmaker, a nation-building strategist, a human capital professional and of course a core family man, all rolled into one. That still stands.

‘Asiwaju is that man you can’t just describe in few words. Politically, he is that force that continues to be reckoned with amidst the league of political figures, not just in Nigeria but also Africa and the rest of the world.

‘I acknowledge that the Lion of Bourdillon and the Jagaban of Borgu is a father, a leader and a mentor. On this occasion, let me wish the president-elect a merry 71st birthday filled with more accomplishments.’