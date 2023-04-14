Ogun to deploy CNG-fueled mass transit vehicles

By Temitope Adebayo

The Ogun State Government has set to deploy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electricity, for fueling vehicles across the state to support the global objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the environmental impact of transportation, in a bid to promote the use of alternative clean sources of energy.

The state further recognizes that, compared with diesel fuel, the use of CNG fuel in vehicles also has the added advantage of reductions in vehicle operating and maintenance costs.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, who stated this while taking delivery of vehicle CNG conversion kits, emphasized that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s initiative adopt CNG fuel for state-owned rolling stock assets aligns with the state transport policy objectives co-developed with the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (UKFCDO).

Engr. Dairo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Sola Osasona, stated that the project, in partnership with MAUTO HOLDO DMCC, would have a first phase consisting of installing CNG conversion kits on 15 Ashok Leyland mass transit buses and 2 Hyundai buses in use by Ogun MDAs.

He added that the state will soon commence the conversion process for the pilot phase, which will serve as a test run and is expected to take between four to six weeks.

“It will involve the Bus Mass Transit buses currently in operation in the state capital, Abeokuta as well as others to be deployed in the fleet to serve the planned Mowe-Berger Axis BMT scheme (also co-developed with UKFCDO) ahead of its full rollout across the state once the expected operational and environmental performance advantages have been verified and confirmed”, he stated.

Engr. Dairo noted that MAUTO has deployed specialist engineers and technicians to the state to provide ‘hands-on’ training to locally based auto mechanics and technicians on CNG conversion and that MAUTO is also working with the state government towards entering into a joint venture to plan, design and establish a modern workshop facility with adequate capacity to undertake industrial scale conversion of vehicles to CNG use.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative would lead to a cleaner economy, provide job opportunities during the conversion process, and reduce the cost of fuel, saying that with diesel prices being deregulated and petrol prices increasing, natural gas is currently the cheapest form of fuel.

Also Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration, Office of the Governor, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, described Governor Dapo Abiodun as a man who keeps his promises.

He stated that the delivery of the kits is a testimony to the governor’s commitment to achieving an eco-friendly means of transportation.

