Ogun residents describe new Naira design as anti-masses, ploy to punish rural dwellers

BY ABIODUN TAIWO

Speaking with our Correspondent, Segun Adebayo, an aluminum fabricator, who resides in Odeda area of Ogun State, has described the new Naira design as anti-masses, adding that it was put in place “to punish the rural dwellers”.

He said in the whole of Odeda Local Government, there is no single bank and those Points of Sales (PoS) operators have started rejecting the old note since Friday with an excuse that they too were unable to assess banks for new notes.

“We were supposed to have a burial ceremony for my late father on Saturday. We had to postpone it till another day because all materials needed for the burial were not available, even those people including the Fulani man that was supposed to sell cows to us rejected the old money.

Also speaking, former National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, said the Federal Government seems to have totally lost focus.

He said the policy before it’s implementation should have gone through series of litmus test and planning.

“Considering the current realities, January 31st deadline is not realistic and should be extended for the sake of innocent Nigerians.

“Man was not created for the law, but we made law for man, government need to be flexible sometimes and allow the will of the people comes to pass.

He called on policy formulators to always be practical in their approaches as any wrong action against the masses may have negative effect on the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“Though I was told that another 10 days had been added to the new Naira swap, but I don’t think that’s also enough. The people need to be carried along in any policy and programmes of government at formation stage. Let’s see what happens with the new dates given by CBN.”

