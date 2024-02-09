Ogun lifts ban on NURTW operations

By Temitope Adebayo

Ogun State government has lifted the ban on the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in the State.

The Commissioner for Transportation in the State, Gbenga Dairo who conveyed the State government’s directives to the National leadership of the Union said the move was aimed at promoting enabling environment for peace and growth in the transport sector.

The Acting National President of the union, Aliyu Issa Ọrẹ on his part appreciates the gesture and urged members to comply with the rules guiding the operations of the union and the law of the land.

An interim committee was set up to pilot the affairs of the Union in the state, with Ismail Adewale popularly known as Yaro as the Chairman and he promised to work with stakeholders and promote peace in the state.