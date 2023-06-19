Ogun guber poll: NNPP, Ajadi hire Chijioke, SAN, as lead counsel to prosecute appeal

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its Ogun State governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, have moved a step further to successfully prosecute their petition at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, by hiring a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chijioke Emeka of Auxano Law Firm as lead counsel.

This was made known in a letter of engagement addressed to Chijioke O. P. Emeka by the firm of Izunya Izunya to join the appeal legal team as a lead counsel in a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over omission of the party name on the ballot paper used in conducting March 18th governorship election in the state.

According to the letter by the Izunya Izunya law firm, dated 16th June, a copy of which was made available to journalists at the weekend, with the heading, ‘Letter of engagement for the prosecution of the case of our client: New Nigeria Peoples Party,’ “we are a firm of legal practitioners acting as counsel for New Nigeria Peoples Party (hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose behalf we write).

“We, on behalf of our client, engage your law firm sir, to prosecute our client’s appeal pending at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan between the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as two others with appeal No CA/IB/EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023.

“Our authority of engaging your law firm is derived from the letter briefing us to defend our client’s governorship election petition, wherein we were authorised to liaise with any counsel we deem worthy to work with. Attached herein is a copy of the said letter written and signed by the national legal adviser of our client.”

It will be recalled that Isaac Dale Izunya of Izunya Izunya law firm was authorised by the national leadership of the NNPP, through a letter signed by the party’s national legal adviser, Robert Hon, briefing him to liaise with any counsel he deemed worthy to work with to defend the NNPP at the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.