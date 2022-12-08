Ogun customs seized N4.9bn contraband in 2022

By Temitope Adebayo

The Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said between February to December 6, 2022, its officials seized 41 sacks and 940 wraps of Cannabis Sativa, 2,250 packets of tramadol, 73 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice and other contraband worth N4.88 billion.

Addressing journalists in Idiroko the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde also revealed that the seizures included 31 units of compressors, 16,224 kegs of premium motor spirit, and 19 units of motorcycles amongst other seizures.

Makinde also said that the command generated N58.68 billion through import duties and auction sales of seized petroleum products during the period under review.

