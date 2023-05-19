Ogun: Badmus debunks alleged apology to expelled NNPP chair, Oginni

…warns APC to stay away from party matters

By Stephen Gbadamosi

South-West Zonal Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kilamuwaye Badmus, has debunked writing an apology letter to the former chairman of the party in Ogun State, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni, saying the current happenings in the party in the state is a collective struggle to rescue the party from “the political mediocrity and dishonesty of the expelled former party chairman.”

He also warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state, under Governor Dapo Abiodun, to steer clear of the NNPP matters “which they are trying to dabble into to frustrate the ongoing petition against the APC, Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers used in conducting March 18th governorship election in the state.”

Badmus stated this on Thursday in a statement he personally signed while reacting to an alleged apology letter orchestrated by one Bamigbade Ahmid, who was allegedly trying to impersonate him.

The South-West zonal Publicity Secretary of the NNPP said he had never, for any reason, written an apology letter to the former chairman of the party in Ogun state, Comrade Oginni.

“I, Honourable Kilamuwaye Bako Badmus, have never, for any reason, written an apology letter to the former chairman of NNPP in Ogun State, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni. The action taken on the ongoing matter is a collective fight to rescue the NNPP faithful members within and in the Diaspora from the political mediocrity and dishonesty of the said former party chairman.

“I fervently call all our faithful members in Ogun State to keep calm, because this struggle is a rescue mission and together we will win. And to the former Ogun State chairman data boy, Bamigbade Ahmid, who is trying to impersonate Badmus Kilamuwaye, he should be extremely careful and be warned.

“I want to also call on the APC-led administration, under Governor Dapo Abiodun, to steer clear of the NNPP matter, which they are trying to dabble into to frustrate the ongoing petition against the APC, Dapo Abiodun and the INEC for the omission of our party’s name on the ballot papers used in conducting the March 18th elections.

“Thank you very much, the good people of Ogun NNPP; NNPP Ogun State guber candidate, His Excellency, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo; the South-West Zonal leadership, led by Prince Ayoade; NNPP National Executive Council, led by Abba Kawu Ali; and our indefatigable national leader, His Excellency Senator Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for their unrelenting efforts to rescue Ogun State NNPP from the hands of political armed robbers,” he said.

Recall that crisis erupted in the party after the national leadership of the party expelled the former chairman, Oginni, over alleged anti-party activities.

The crisis took another dimension on Tuesday while Oginni was alleged to have connived with the police to frame up Kilamuwaye on frivolous allegations; hence, he was arrested, detained, but granted bail on Wednesday by a Magistrate’s Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital.

In the heat of the crisis, a socio-political group, All Youths Re-Oriented Initiative (AYRION), in a statement by its Secretary, Precious Momodu, had alleged Oginni of money laundering over his claim of keeping N7.5 million inside NNPP party secretariat, Carwash, Adatan, Abeokuta.