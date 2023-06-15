Ogudoyin re-emerges as Oyo House speaker

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Member representing Ibarapa East constituency of Oyo State in the state House of Assembly, Right Honourable Debo Ogundoyin, has been re-elected as speaker of the House of Assembly.

Ogundoyin, who was nominated by Bamidele Adeola, representing Itesiwaju state constituency, and seconded by Adebayo Babajide Gabriel, representing Ibadan North state constituency 1, emerged as speaker of the 10th Assembly, shortly after the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, inaugurated the Assembly on Wednesday.

The development makes it the first time in the state that a lawmaker will be elected as speaker for two consecutive Assemblies without any interregnum.

Ogundoyin emerged unopposed, as there was no other nomination for the position of the speaker.

Ogundoyin, 36-year-old, is the highest ranking member in the House of Assembly, having joined the legislature in 2018.

The 10th Oyo House of Assembly is made up of 28 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and four All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

