OfficialengrD gets featured on Apple Music’s R&B Africa playlist

Engr D’s latest single, “SAN FRANCISCO (Help Is On The Way) has been featured on Apple Music’s R&B Africa and ALT Kids editorial playlist, and also on Pulse NG’s curated future sounds playlist.”

The smash single has been garnering momentum in just 2 days of its worldwide release.

The single, the first from his much anticipated EP “Leveling Up’ has already started gaining traction with airplay on radio, streams and features on various charts and playlists.

The song with its nostalgic hook, catchy melodies and slow bounce appeared on Apple Music’s curated playlists within hours of its release on February 10th, 2023.

Apple Music’s playlists are songs curated by Apple Music editorial team highlighting new songs/music by artists they deem ‘hot or interesting’ and whom listeners should look out for.

For most independent acts like Engr D, getting on any curated editorial playlist is often like a stamp of approval that they are on the right path.

Born German Onoriode Daniel, in Warri, Delta state, Nigeria, but better known by his stage name “OfficialengrD” or “Engr D”, the South Africa based, artist has been making headlines since he burst onto the music scene 2 years ago.

He is currently putting finishing touches to his debut EP scheduled for release in May.

