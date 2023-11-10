OFAB Nigeria honours journalists for excellence in biotech reporting

Nigerian Journalists promoting biotechnology awareness and adoption were honoured at the 2023 Edition of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Media Award.

The OFAB Media Award was designed to honour science journalists who play critical roles in educating and strengthening public awareness of the importance of biotechnology in boosting food security.

The Award recognizes those who have excelled in their efforts to convey the benefits of biotechnology at the meantime taking into cognizance ethical considerations associated with the technology.

Director General/CEO, of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha described the theme of the event, ‘Building a sustainable legacy for media practitioners’ was aptly chosen. In today’s world, information is power, and the media is our guiding light.

“The media serves as the bridge that connects the advancements and breakthroughs in agricultural biotechnology to the broader public. Your work in translating complex scientific concepts into understandable narratives is invaluable.

You inform, educate, and empower citizens to make informed decisions about the role of biotechnology in our lives. Your work contributes to fostering dialogue, promoting innovation, and advancing policies that support sustainable agriculture and food security.” Prof Mustapha said.

Dr. Rose Gidado, Director, Department of Agriculture Biotechnology National Biotechnology Development Agency said that the “OFAB Media Award which is in its 7th edition, is a celebration of the remarkable efforts made by journalists and media professionals in informing, educating, and raising awareness about agricultural biotechnology.

READ ALSO: Court orders immediate reinstatement, promotion and…

This field holds immense promise for addressing some of the most pressing global challenges, such as food security, climate change, and sustainable agriculture. It is through the media storytelling that we are able to bridge the gap between the science of biotechnology and the broader public, helping them make informed decisions and understand the potential benefits it holds for our society.”

She said when it comes to biotechnology adoption, most African countries except South Africa became reluctant to adopt biotechnology-derived products as the policy makers became confronted with contradictory sources of information.

Dr Gidado said that “in the face of a rapidly growing population, declining agricultural productivity and reduced resources available for agricultural research, policy makers were pressed to make the right decisions and were looking for guidance” from the media.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com