‘Ododo’s Second Term, Sacrosanct, not Negotiable’ says Ex-Kogi Gov, Bello

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, has declared that there will be “no vacancy” at the Kogi State Government House, popularly known as Lugard House, in the 2027 governorship election.

Bello made the declaration on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by members of the Kogi Central Journalists Guild (KOCJG) to his residence in Abuja.

The former governor expressed firm confidence in the leadership and performance of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, insisting that his record in just over a year in office is more than enough to secure him a second term without stress.

“Governor Ododo has shown capacity, vision, and commitment to the progress of Kogi State. Anyone nursing the ambition to contest against him in 2027 will only be wasting time and resources. There will be no vacancy in Lugard House,” Bello stated emphatically.

He praised Ododo for building on the developmental foundation laid by his administration, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, quality of life, and social welfare. “He is continuing where we stopped, and Kogites can see the impact in roads, healthcare, and other critical sectors,” he added.

On security, Bello lauded Ododo’s proactive measures to keep criminal elements at bay, despite the state’s challenging geographical location bordering over nine states across the South East and South West. “Security is key, and Governor Ododo is not joking with it. Kogi remains one of the safest states today because of his strong stance against crime, criminals and criminality” he said.

READ ALSO: FG to intensify factory inspection to ensure workplace safety

Turning to agriculture, the former governor commended the current administration’s efforts to boost food production. According to him, the state is on the path to food sufficiency and will soon be in a position to supply food to neighbouring states, thanks to the provision of farming tools and quality seedlings to local farmers.

Bello concluded by calling on all citizens of Kogi State to rally behind Governor Ododo, saying that unity and collective support are essential for delivering more dividends of democracy to the people.

“We must all support the governor to succeed even more. The progress of Kogi is a collective responsibility,” he enjoined.

With this strong endorsement from the former governor, political watchers believe the stage is being set early for what could be an uncontested bid for Governor Ododo’s re-election in 2027.