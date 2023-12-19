Odili claims Fubara’s steps are correct despite clash with Wike

A former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, on Tuesday, expressed his satisfaction with the decisions taken by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, since his inauguration in May.

Naija News gathered that Odili stated this at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders’ Day ceremonies of Pamo University of Medical Sciences.

He said, “The governor has hit the ground running. A good dance begins with the first step. Your first steps are correct.

“There is no doubt that you will dance well.”

Odili’s stand is coming amid uneasy calm in Rivers state as the rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Fubara split lawmakers in the House, with 27 of them defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the intense crisis in the state, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, had to broker some level of peace between the two parties.

Odili, who was the Governor between 1999 and 2007, however, on Tuesday, expressed confidence that Governor Fubara will perform well, judging by his actions so far.

He told Governor Fubara, who is the Special Visitor to the institution, that governance is not an easy business but that his institution will continue to hold him in prayers to succeed well.