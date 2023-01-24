Oddiri’s campaign of calumny can’t change Deltans’ love for Ogboru – Okotie Eboh

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Chairman of Ogboru Campaign Council, Prince Emmanuel Okotie Eboh, on Monday condemned in its entirety alleged Campaign of Calumny by Chief Moses Oddili against the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovrede Ogboru.

Okotie Eboh in a statement signed a copy made available to our Correspondent in Asaba, said that Ogboru’s Governorship ambition will split the votes of Delta Central for the All Progressive Congress APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, adding that Oddiri’s Campaign of Calumny will soon undo him and described the report in one of the dailies as inconsequential

Okotie Eboh said that Oddiri’s sudden outburst had shown that he was allegedly used to spoil the Chances of Ogboru adding that joining issues with him, amounts to wast of time especially when it was clear that he was working for a Governorship Candidate ahead of the 2023 Elections, and urged Deltans to mobilize supports for him as the only Governor that can transform Delta state

Okotie Eboh said: “If Oddiri’s fear is Ogboru Splitting the votes of Delta Central Senatorial district with the Deputy Senate President, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege, Oddiri’s Campaign is a total failure especially his unpredictable words during campaigns. Oddiri’s attack on Ogboru, is out of place and Condemnable but we want to assures Deltans that a vote for APGA and Chie Ogboru who is committed to ensuring that the State is far develop.The Campaign Council is not unaware that with Deltans, will vote all the way APGA and its Candidates and if Ogboru wins the difference between Okowa would be too clear.APGA is set to take over Delta State with overwhelming supports.”

