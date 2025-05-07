Occupants breached land agreement, Ondo govt clarifies Sotinrin’s position

By Tolulope Adeyefa

The Ondo State Government has cleared the air on the role of Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, amid ongoing protests by some cocoa farmers who alleged forceful takeover and destruction of their farmlands in the Oluwa Forest Reserve by a private firm.

Responding to the growing tension, the government in a press statement released on Tuesday described allegations linking Sotinrin to land grabbing through SAO Agro-Allied Services as “malicious, unfounded, and a clear attempt at character assassination.”

The statement, signed by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, emphasized: “It is equally important to clarify that Mr. Ayo Sotinrin is the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, a federal government institution. Allegations implying that he is using a private firm to seize farmlands are malicious, unfounded, and a clear attempt at character assassination.”

This clarification comes after a protest by cocoa farmers, where the farmers accused SAO Agro-Allied Services—a company reportedly linked to Sotinrin—of forcefully invading and destroying their farmlands without legal backing.

In response, SAO Agro-Allied Services denied the accusations in an earlier report by Punch, stating that it had not engaged in any form of trespass or destruction. The firm’s spokesperson, Tosin Ayodele, insisted that SAO’s activities in the Oluwa Forest Reserve followed due process under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement signed with the state government since 2021.

The state government corroborated this in its statement, noting that: “SAO Agro-Allied Services has been operating under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement approved by the state since 2021. The firm’s acquisition and development of agro-industrial zones have followed due process and are under full government oversight. None of its activities involves the unlawful takeover of legally secured farms.”

Also defending Hon. Rotimi Akinsola, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agribusiness, the government described claims against him as “false, politically driven, and completely at variance with the facts.” Akinsola, it said, is responsible for managing strategic agribusiness partnerships aimed at job creation and boosting the state’s revenue through large-scale agriculture.

While acknowledging the tension caused by the protests, the government maintained that many of the farmers in question had violated land use agreements and encroached upon protected forest areas. It insisted that no action was taken arbitrarily and that all procedures were guided by legal frameworks.

“Many of the aggrieved farmers currently occupying parts of the Oluwa Forest Reserve (OA3A) have breached existing agreements and exceeded designated land allocation parameters. Some have encroached into restricted forest zones without authorisation, while others have failed to comply with the agreed land use terms, posing serious environmental and security concerns,” the statement added.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, through the statement, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting genuine farmers, not unlawful occupants. He also promised a transparent investigation to identify legitimate claims while calling for calm and cooperation among all stakeholders.

“The Governor remains open to dialogue with all stakeholders and is determined to protect livelihoods without compromising the rule of law,” the statement concluded.

The government urged the media and the public to seek proper clarification before publishing reports, reiterating its stance on transparency, environmental sustainability, and inclusive agricultural development.