Oborevwori’s legislative experience impacts positively on his administration says Speaker

By Nosa Akenzua

Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor has said that the enviable wealth of experience of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a former legislator, has in no small measure impacted positively in articulating the programmes and policies of the state government under his leadership.

The Speaker who stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nkem Nwaeke, said the Governor’s MORE agenda is on course and that the Delta State Assembly will continue to support him to succeed.

Guwor noted that Rt Hon Oborevwori has proven to be a worthy ambassador to the Legislature, not just as a former member of the House, but as one who presided over the Assembly as Speaker for six years without blemish.

“His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori represented Okpe Constituency in the State Assembly from 2015 to 2023 and during the period he presided over the affairs of the House as Speaker for six years, before his election as Governor of our dear Delta state.

“Experiences he gathered as a Legislator and Speaker have in no small measure made positive impacts on the policy direction of the present administration under his leadership in the state.

“He has taken some deliberate steps within this one year in office to place the state on a path of progress and sustainable socio-economic growth and development.

“The Governor has remained focused and committed to his social contract with the people of Delta State. He came prepared for governance”, Guwor stated

The Speaker commended Rt Hon Oborevwori for his efforts towards completing people-oriented projects started by the immediate past administration in the state across all sectors.

“His Excellency promised Deltans, Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.

“Looking at his scored card from May 29 2023 when he assumed office as Governor Delta State to date, there is no part of the agenda that is neglected.

“Today, he stands out amongst his colleagues as a Governor who ensures that projects started by predecessors are not abandoned but completed.

“He believes that government is continual and sees no reason why projects with direct impacts on the environment and the people should not be executed to completion just because it wasn’t his administration who initiated them.

“Some policies and programmes of the immediate past administration were fine tuned to enhance standards and meet with the demands of the times”, the Speaker emphasized.

Guwor explained further that despite the administration’s policy of not abandoning what it met on ground, the Governor had also made remarkable strides in initiating good policies, programmes and projects in line with his social contract with Deltans.

The Speaker expressed optimism of increased tempo of developments in the state, saying that another one year of the administration will record unprecedented growth.

He enjoined the people to be at peace with one another as well as lend their support to the Oborevwori’s led government.