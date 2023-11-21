Oborevwori’s led administration, fully committed to provide more opportunities ~Oyibode

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Olorogun Hon. Vincent O. Oyibode JP , has stated that the Oborevwori’s led administration remain totally dedicated in creating the needed atmosphere for more jobs to be made available for teaming Delta Youths across the state .

Olorogun Oyibode made this known in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, when he received on a courtesy call the ONELOVEDELTA DELEGATION, that visited him on Tuesday

According to Oyibode, “the administration led by Rt.Honourable (Elder) Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori is fully dedicated to fostering the environment required to generate additional jobs for state’s teaming youth”.

READ ALSO: Jose Peseiro reveals why Super Eagles drew with

He maintained that, the MORE Agenda is on course to meeting the engagements, needs, desires and aspirations of the youths through the provisions of good possible job opportunities with all stakeholders, with the aim of ensuring that peaceful environment for the establishment of more modula refineries and gas turbines by oil companies in the various oil producing areas are carried out