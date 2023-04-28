Oborevwori’s inauguration as governor sacrosanct – PDP Spokesperson

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The just concluded 2023 general election has attracted multifaceted baseless petitions from bad losers who believe that whether or not they are unpopular, unprepared and morally deficient to govern, the judiciary will hear their frivolous petitions to serve as soft landing after shameful outing.

However, there are genuine cases that cannot be ignored by the Tribunal, treat such cases based on merit and evidence adduced by the petitioners. In Delta, some major opposition candidates which includes; the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Engr Goodnews Goodman Agbi and Chief Great Ogboru, have both testified that the 2023 governorship election was fair enough and had to concede victory to Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, and Governor-Elect of Delta State.

Another reason failed candidates file petitions is to create empty hope in the minds of their supporters and party faithfuls, thereby prolonging and technically extending the sorrows and pains of supporting their unprepared and unmarketable candidates.

One of such bad losers that will never become governor in Delta State is a well known chronic liar, unpopular and prime time reckless trouble shooter, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, who could not win in any local government out of the twenty five LGAs in the state. Gbagi approached the Elections Petition Tribunal with 79 pages petition that will not pass the legal acid test at the Tribunal and in our Courts.

Speaking on Thursday at Voice of Delta Radio in Asaba, Secretary of the 2023 Governor Inauguration Media/Programmes Subcommittee of the State Government, Olorogun Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said arrangements for the inauguration of Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, JP, as Governor on May 29 cannot be truncated and shall not be delayed by pending petitions at the State Elections Petition Tribunal.

Oghenesivbe posited that the 2023 governorship election was credible, fair and reasonably transparent, and that the state Governor-Elect and his Deputy, Rt Hon Oborevwori and Sir Onyeme, shall take Oaths of Office and of Allegiance on May 29, inspect guard of honour, deliver his maiden address as Governor of Delta State, and thereafter swing into governance as required by subsisting laws and as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, As Amended.

He assured that without prejudice to the petitions filled by the unprepared losers and candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Social Democratic Party, SDP, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, their actions goes to no issue, stating that the Petitions contained unfounded and baseless allegations, devoid of credible evidence as required by relevant sections of the Electoral Act, the Constitution and all known subsisting rules and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Executive Assistant on Communications to Delta State Governor, and Spokesperson of PDP Delta Campaign Council, noted that the SDP candidate who could not win in any local government area of the state, ought to swallow his odious pride and congratulate the Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, of PDP, urging him to withdraw his frivolous petition and deploy the several hundreds of millions of Naira he ought to waste as legal fees, to use same to assist indigent students in his community by way of scholarships Award and grants to garner acceptance and popularity for his future political endeavours.

He disclosed that Senator Agege bad public image, internal petty squabbles and multiple factions within Delta APC, coupled with his multifaceted criminal track records while in the United States of America, and mace rustling at the National Assembly, largely accounted for his bad outing, noting that if not for obvious and glaring unfortunate anti party activities of some ungrateful members of the PDP, the APC candidate could not have won in four local governments areas.

Okowa’s EAC further asserted that Senator Agege, should count himself mysteriously lucky for running away with wins in four LGAs, because PDP and candidates worked very hard to win in the entire 25 LGAs; judging from the Unit to Unit, Ward to Ward, Community to Community, door to door, LGA to LGA Campaigns, as well as the good governance strides of incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and coupled with the astonishing popularity, acceptance, competence, integrity, candour and street credibility of the Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme.

“Our amiable incoming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, shall be inaugurated as Governor and Deputy Governor on May 29, and this is sacrosanct in fulfilment of constitutional provisions and by virtue of their legal status as Governor-Elect and Deputy Governor-Elect declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Certificates of Return issued and presented to them.

“The frivolous petitions filed by candidates of APC and SDP, Senator Agege and Olorogun Gbagi, goes to no issue. It’s a mere strategy to give empty hope to their party faithfuls, supporters and to achieve strategic soft landing after shameful outing at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

“We in PDP commended and still appreciate the political maturity of the candidates of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Engr Goodnews Goodman Agbi and Chief Great Ogboru, for accepting defeat and taking bold stops by paying congratulatory visits to the State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, describing his landslide victory as well deserved.

“The Governor-Elect inauguration Committee has been constituted by the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, and the Committee is Chaired by our workaholic digital Secretary to Delta State Government, High Chief Patrick Ukah, Fnipr, with Permanent Secretary, Government House, Sir Rotarian Eddie Ogidi-Gbegbaje as Secretary.

“All hands are on deck to ensure that the inauguration of Rt Hon Oborevwori as governor is made colourful and superlative. In the meantime, there are three known events; pre inauguration Valedictory Dinner on a date to be announce later, the Inauguration Ceremony and State Annual Thanksgiving Day on May 29 at Stephen Keshi International Stadium and Event Centre Asaba, in that order. May 29 Bill has been passed by the State House of Assembly as Delta State Thanksgiving Day and shall be signed into Law by the State Governor, soonest.

“I urge the good people of Delta State to continue to pray for our amiable governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, who is obviously finishing strong, for God to enlarge his political tentacles, protect him and his family, and to continually bless and reward him for his achievements for state and people.

“In the same vein, we as a people must continue to remember the incoming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, in our prayers, for God to grant him wisdom, good health and protection to build on the enviable legacies of Gov Okowa, as he prepare to take over the mantle of leadership, listen more, do more and achieve more for Deltans through the instrumentality of the M.O.R.E agenda,” Oghenesivbe said.