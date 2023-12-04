Oborevwori’s administration will continue to create living environment, says RUWASSA boss

By Nosa Akenzua

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration would continue to do more for Deltans towards creating a conducive living environment for the people in a bid to enhance healthy living and economic growth.

The General Manager, Delta State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, Mr. Clement Adiotomre who is an engineer stated this during an advocacy sensitization and engagement meetings organized the Agency under World Bank’s Sustainable Urban Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene SURWASH with stakeholders in eighteen communities across Ndokwa West, Okpe and Ughelli North Local; Government Areas of the State.

Mr. Adiotomre said that Governor Oborevwori was committed to making life better for Deltans and had begun several processes towards achieving a better environment for the people through partnership with local and international interventionist organizations towards attaining a healthy environment in the state.

He said that the SURWASH programme through RUWASSA was already engaging the communities through the provision of water projects, sanitation programmes and the open defecation free processes.

He said that various interventionist programmes in the area of open defecation would soon see Delta State being recognized by the Federal Task Group on Sanitation, FTGS, as one of the few states in Nigeria to have successfully become an open defecation free state in Nigeria.

Mr. Adiotomre enjoined the various communities to continue to support Governor Oborevwori in his determination to make the state the leading state in the provision of quality environment enhanced by cleanliness and viable for businesses.

He also called on them to see government projects in their communities as belonging to the communities by providing adequate security for such facilities saying such an act would encourage government to do more for the people while warning those who engage in vandalizing government projects in communities to desist or face the full weight of the law.

He said the visit was to get first-hand information of the state of the facilities and ways to further enhance the facilities as well as institute more in the communities stressing that RUWASSA in partnership with SURWASH had instituted different programs like Grievance Redress Committee, Gender Based Violence and Water Sanitation and Hygiene committees WASHCOM towards attending to the plight of the people through making sure that the projects cited in the communities are sustainable.

The RUWASSA General Manager said that the Oborevwori administration was keen on increasing the government’s presence in the communities and had strengthened its partnership with the World Bank and other interventionist agencies towards achieving a better society in the state.

The members of the various communities visited thanked the state government as well as SURWASH for their stride in trying to make life better for the rural dwellers and assured that they would continue to safeguard such facilities in their communities.

They however enjoined the government and its partners to act in swift manner towards attending the plight of the people through the provision of more of such facilities like water projects, toilet facilities among others.

Some of the communities include Elume in Okpe Local Government, Ogume in Ndokwa West and Agadama in Ughelli North among others.