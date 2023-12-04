Oborevwori will rebuild Warri, environs to international standard- WUEDA DG

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is poised at raising the quality of Warri, Uvwie and their environs to global standard, with the potential to attract foreign investors and developers to the area.

The Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Devt Agency, WUEDA, Hon. Prince Godwin Ejinyere gave the assurance at the weekend in a live discussion programme on Kpoko FM at Effurun.

Hon. Ejinyere said the Governor who hails from the Agency’s mandate area would not relent in his efforts at turning the twin cities into a beautiful metropolis that can compare with Abuja, Calabar and Lagos.

He thanked God and the Governor for giving him the opportunity to lead the Agency, saddled with the responsibility to transform the area. He decried the present state of the Oil City, as illegal packing, street trading, indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the drains and public places have all combined to deface the City.

“We should play our positive roles as a people to maintain the good work that the government has done. It is only a clean, peaceful and populated environment that can attract investments and development; so we are telling our people to change from their bad ways, and come to terms with the paradigm shift,” he said.

Prince Ejinyere said “it is not going to be the way it used to be, where people just did anything they liked and got away with it. This time, offenders will be seriously punished without sentiment. A Mobile Court will be established to try and punish offenders without being influenced.”

He asserted that most times, vehicles that were parked along the road for a long time were stolen, adding that the Agency would ensure that such vehicles were impounded and towed from the road, so that their owners would claim them only with proof of ownership or identification.

Responding to questions from the anchorman, Richard Gbajimi, Prince Ejinyere said the Yuletide would be a period of grace for the people, thereafter, the Agency would swing into action.

Hon. Ejinyere said he would always make himself available whenever the need arose, and described Radio as one of the grassroots media for reaching out to the people.

A few days ago, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of road expansion and improvement works between Effurun and DSC roundabouts; PTI junction flyover; DSC roundabout flyover; and Enerhen junction Marine Gate flyover.

When these four projects whose contracts have been awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are completed, commuters going through and or moving within the Warri-Effurun metropolis will have a more pleasurable experiences.